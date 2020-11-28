Woman killed and man left fighting for his life after being hit by car

CREDIT: GMP (file)

A 27-year-old woman has been killed and a man, 28, is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in Ashton-under-Lyne.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested.

Shortly after 3.35am this morning (Saturday, November 28), police were called to reports a red Volkswagon Golf had collided with two pedestrians near Snipe Retail Park.

Emergency services attended and a woman, 27, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.


A second pedestrian was taken to hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries.

The driver of the Golf was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death whilst driving without due care and attention.


He remains in police custody for questioning and inquiries are ongoing.

Inspector Danny Byrne, of Greater Manchester’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This morning’s incident has had truly tragic consequences and we have specialist officers supporting the woman’s family.

“Our thoughts are also with the man and his family as he receives treatment in hospital and we’re appealing to any witnesses or anyone with any information on dashcam footage to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting 460 0f 28/11/2020.

