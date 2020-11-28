WHO Is I’m A Celebrity’s Kiosk Cledwyn?



A new addition to this year’s series of “I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here”, is Welshman, “Kiosk Cledwyn”, who regular fans of this year’s show will know, runs Ye Olde Shoppe, where the celebrities go if they win the challenges, only to be met by the stern, unemotional face of Cledwyn, who has taken over the shop duties on the show from “Kiosk Kev”, who ran the original “Outback Shack” in the Australian jungle on previous years’ series, where celebrities would take their Dingo Dollars to try and win treats for camp.

The jungle shop had become a static part of the show, but with the pandemic situation, this year the show is being filmed in Wales, in a castle, and it was not feasible to fly Kiosk Kev, played by farmer, Marl Herlaar, over from Australia, so show bosses hit on the idea of naming the shopkeeper Cledwyn, in homage to the legendary politician, Secretary of State for Wales in the 1960s, Cledwyn Hughes.

“I’m A Celebrity” fans will know that Kiosk Kev, was the replacement in 2019, for the original shopkeeper, Kiosk Keith, who made the stern-faced shopkeeper role iconic, played by Raymond Grant, who spent five years on the show, but was fired in 2018, for reportedly turning up drunk for work and behaving “inappropriately” to a female colleague.

