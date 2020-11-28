VIDEO: At least 3 killed as deadly winds and rain batter Sardinia

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
CREDIT: @atzorigianluca/Twitter

At least 3 killed as deadly winds and rain batter the Italian island of Sardinia for a second day.

THE fatalities include a man killed in his vehicle and an elderly man who drowned at home, according to Italian media.

Footage of the deadly flooding posted on social media shows huge rivers of mud rushing through the streets of Bitti in the Nuoro province.

In a Facebook post, town mayor, Andrea Soddu, urged residents to exercise “extreme caution” amid “particularly heavy” rainfall.


In nearby Galtellì, 150 people have been relocated to municipal facilities, Mayor Giovanni Santo Porcu told ANSA news agency.

At least 18 people died in flooding caused by Cyclone Cleopatra in Sardinia in 2013.

Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

