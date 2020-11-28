VIDEO: At least 3 killed as deadly winds and rain batter Sardinia

At least 3 killed as deadly winds and rain batter the Italian island of Sardinia for a second day.

THE fatalities include a man killed in his vehicle and an elderly man who drowned at home, according to Italian media.

Footage of the deadly flooding posted on social media shows huge rivers of mud rushing through the streets of Bitti in the Nuoro province.

In a Facebook post, town mayor, Andrea Soddu, urged residents to exercise “extreme caution” amid “particularly heavy” rainfall.

Immagini che arrivano dalla #Sardegna. Il primo pensiero va alle famiglie delle vittime insieme a tutti quelli che stanno soffrendo per l’ennesima tragedia. C’è una proposta semplice che tutte le forze politiche devono votare subito: ripristinare l’unità di missione Italia Sicura pic.twitter.com/CQMsRDTOR6 — Matteo Renzi (@matteorenzi) November 28, 2020



In nearby Galtellì, 150 people have been relocated to municipal facilities, Mayor Giovanni Santo Porcu told ANSA news agency.

At least 18 people died in flooding caused by Cyclone Cleopatra in Sardinia in 2013.

