Valencia’s Wettest November in 64 Years

VALENCIA’S record-breaking November is the wettest in 64 years

According to the Valencia Observatory of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), November 2020 has been the wettest month in the city for 64 years, with an accumulated rainfall of 238.4 litres per square meter. The last time rainfall came close to this figure was in November 1957, when 298.2 litres fell.

In addition, with the storm on Friday, November 27, the Valencian region has recorded this month as the third wettest since 2000. Including the torrential rain in the eleventh month, the entire province has accumulated a total of 556.7 litres per square meter in 2020.

Given the way 2020 has been going so far, it may come as no surprise than another unusual phenomenon was recently recorded in the Valenican community – hailstones. Not usually observed on the coast, on Friday Aemet recorded hailstones of grades 3 and 4, which means between cherry-size and walnut-size. Hail this size has not been seen since May 2001, setting yet another record for November 2020. Roll on 2021.

