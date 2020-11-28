‘UK Says No More’ Safe Spaces scheme for victims of domestic violence is ‘highly commended’

‘UK Says No More’ Safe Spaces scheme in partnership with pharmacies has won a high commendation at the Third Sector Awards.

THE Safe Spaces scheme was created in partnership with the General Pharmaceutical Council in response to concerning reports of a rise in domestic abuse as the UK went into Covid-19 lockdown.

Boots, Superdrug and Morrisons pharmacies, as well as more than 100 independent pharmacies across the country, opened up Safe Spaces in their consultation rooms for victims of domestic abuse to access support.

“This year, many victims of domestic abuse have been forced to isolate at home with an abusive partner. Pharmacies are one of the few places where, particularly during the initial lockdown, they might have been able to go to safely find support,” said UK Says No More in a statement.

“When victims ask to use the Safe Spaces, they are shown to the consultation room and presented with contact details of national helplines and local specialist support services.

“They can also use the space to phone a loved one or just collect their thoughts.”

Safe Spaces are remaining open throughout the country regardless of whether an area is in tier 1, 2 or 3 of lockdown.

And one in four pharmacies are now Safe Spaces.

This year’s Third Sector Awards ceremony was held virtually for the first time ever, with the scheme nominated in the Corporate Partnership of the Year category.

