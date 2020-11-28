TOULOUSE in France Asks for Mass Coronavirus Vaccinations.

-- Advertisement --



Officials in Toulouse, France, want a mass vaccination programme to start as soon as possible. “We have a problem of mass vaccination in front of us”. François Chollet (Agir), the Toulouse elected representative in charge of the management of the Covid-19 epidemic, made his calculations: “If we consider the elderly or fragile, he said, of the 760,000 inhabitants of in the metropolis, 200,000 could be affected by the first vaccination campaign ”.

Although the neurologist is delighted that “the vaccine is coming”, he is also worried about the logistics and whether everything will end up being rushed at the end of December.

He alerted the health authorities this week, pleading for “the establishment of a territorial device” so that all the nurses – town doctors and communities in particular – are ready to act together on ‘D-Day.’

Chollet said, quote: ‘There are only three public vaccination centres in Toulouse, one municipal in La Daurade , one at Joseph-Ducuing hospital and the other at the CHU. It will be necessary to organize lines and ensure that there are several patients at the same time if the vaccine does not come in a single dose, knowing how to store it ”. In short, “let’s anticipate” pleaded François Chollet ensuring that the town hall will take its part in this new stage of the health crisis.”

France aims to lift a nationwide lockdown on December 15, Prime Minister Castex said, with shops authorised to reopen as early as Saturday after weeks of closure.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Toulouse in France Asks for Mass Coronavirus Vaccinations”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.