Three men convicted of terrorism offences

Three men have been convicted of terrorism offences including suspected attack planning and the dissemination of extremist material.

FOLLOWING an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command (CTC), Counter Terrorism Police North West (CTPNW) and Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), Muhammad Saeed, Mohamed Ismail, Mohammed Tahir were convicted at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, November 27.

Described as a ‘dangerous individual’, Mohammed Tahir, 19, of Peterborough, together with Muhammed Saeed, 21, from Manchester and Mohamed Ismail, 23, of north London, have all been remanded into custody and will be sentenced in January 2021.

Detective Superintendent Andy Waldie, head of ERSOU’s Counter Terrorism Policing unit, said: “It’s clear that Tahir is a dangerous individual and it is testament to all those involved in the operation that he had little option but to admit the offences.

“This investigation included significant partnership working across the Counter Terrorism Policing network and I’m delighted that the work of our talented teams at ERSOU has contributed to keeping our communities safe.”

