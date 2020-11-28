THE Three Kings go digital in Alicante as the Costa Blanca prepares for a coronavirus-safe Christmas

Alicante City Council presented its program of Christmas activities on Friday, November 27, marked by anti-coronavirus measures. One of the most radical changes for 2020, the mayor of Fiestas Manuel Jimenez has explained, is that the arrival of The Three Kings at the Port of Alicante on December 5 will be streamed through the council’s social media networks, with people able to follow their route through the comfort of their homes.

In addition, Santa’s Grotto will be installed in the Seneca Plaza from December 4, and children can drop their Christmas letters at Gabriel Miró Plaza between January 1 and 5. These activities are strictly by pre-appointment only, which can be reserved on the city council’s website.

Seneca Plaza will also host its traditional Christmas market until January 10, with the usual craft stalls on Federico Soto Avenue.

Alicante will have a stunning new addition this festive season, with ‘The Christmas Door’ being installed in the Esplanade to welcome visitors to the city.

