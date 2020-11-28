The Queen’s Christmas Party Bubble List Revealed.

After spending the last 11 months self-isolating the Queen is understood to be very excited at spending Christmas with members of her family.

Prince Edward and his family are set to join her on 25 December before a royal reunion at the boxing day shoot. ‘Prince Edward and his family will be one of the two in her bubble,’ said a source. The Earl of Wessex is, of course, the youngest of the Queen and Prince Philip’s four children- the Queen is particularly close to Edward’s wife, Sophie.

As heir to the throne, Prince Charles was seen as the most likely to be in the Queen’s bubble, along with Prince William, the next in line. It is unlikely the well-wishers who gather to see the royals each December 25 will be able to do so, in a bid to avoid crowds and the spread of coronavirus.

After a morning visit to the church, the family traditionally indulge in turkey, reared at Sandringham, before settling down to the Queen’s Christmas Speech. The Queen’s address is recorded in advance – but it will be the first time a Christmas broadcast has been carried out amid such unprecedented restrictions and unusual times.



What about the Sussexes?

Meghan and Harry are looking forward to their first holiday season in California with their 19-month-old son Archie- the family of three is “excited to decorate for Christmas” in the coming weeks, revealed a close friend. They added the couple are “very happy” and said: “Archie is thriving and growing quickly- Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum. As a family, they spend hours outside.”

A second insider revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan on spending Christmas with Grammy-winning producer David Foster and his wife, actress Katharine McPhee.

