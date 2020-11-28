Ten more Covid-related deaths in Malaga this month

TEN more Covid-related deaths in Malaga brings this month’s total to 153

According to official figures published by the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía, a total of 153 deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded since November 1 in Malaga, with ten fatalities alone occurring in the last 24 hours. This means that almost a quarter of all deaths in the province this month have been due to coronavirus.

Information provided on Saturday, November 28 shows that more than 4,000 Covid-related fatalities have occurred in Andalucía since the end of February.

However, official data shows that both hospitalization number and numbers of positive cases overall are in the decline, hinting that the second wave may finally be in its downward curve. Hospital data reports that currently there are 322 patients with Covid admitted in Malaga, down 15 from Friday. Of these patients, 43 are receiving treatment in the ICU.

On the whole, the number of people cured of coronavirus in the region exceeds the amount infected, with a total of 24,619 having overcome the disease in Malaga.

