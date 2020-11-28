TEEN claiming to be Diego Maradona’s love child demands that his grave be dug up

19-year-old Santiago Lara has lodged a written request via his lawyer to have the body of football legend Diego Maradona exhumed just 24 hours after he was buried, so that DNA can be collected, which Lara claims will prove he is Maradona’s son.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking after his lawyer, Jose Munez, confirmed the sensational exhumation demand, Santiago told Telemundo programme Suelta la Sopa: ‘My mum sadly died when I was just three years old but days before her death, when she had to remove her ventilator to speak, she told a group of lawyers I was Diego’s son.

‘I just want to know who I am. The financial side of things is not something that matters to me.

‘I know this demand is going to cause major turmoil in Argentina but if I don’t do this, who is going to give me the DNA?’

Santiago’s mother, waitress Natalia Garat, apparently had a seven year relationship with the football star, but sadly died at just 23 from lung cancer in 2006.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Teen Claiming to be Maradona’s Love Child”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.