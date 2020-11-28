Tear Gas Fired on Paris Anti-Police Brutality Protestors

TEAR GAS was fired on huge crowds in Paris as thousands of anti-police brutality protestors took to the streets across France following several high profile abuse incidents and a controversial new security law.

In the capital, riot police clashed with anti-police brutality protestors from various groups including press freedom advocates, radical leftists, eco-activists, and members of the Yellow Vest movement. Some masked ‘Black bloc’ demonstrators launched fireworks and stones at officers as well as erecting barricades and torching street furniture. Other, largely peaceful, protests have been reported in provincial French cities such as Lille, Rennes, Toulouse, Nantes and Strasbourg.

These mass protests follow a wave of growing anger against France’s police force, who have been the subject of several high profile abuse cases recently. The country was outraged when footage emerged of three Parisian officers savagely assaulting a non-violent black music producer, which President Emmanuel Macron has described as ‘shameful’.

Meanwhile, French lawmakers have been debating a controversial new security law that would give police new powers and make it illegal to release footage showing the faces or identities of officers. Press freedom activists argue that this will give rise to a further sense of impunity among certain sections of France’s Gendarmerie.

