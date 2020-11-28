Super-Smart Princeton University Graduates Bag $6 Million after Cracking Lottery System

Super-Smart Princeton University Graduates Bag €6.5 Million after Cracking Lottery System.

A group of recent Ivy League graduates is making a run on lotteries across America, so far have won more than $6 Million after working out how to win the lottery. Exactly how they’re doing it — and how much they are profiting, if any — remains a mystery. Princeton University graduates Manuel Montori, 27, Matthew Gibbons, 26, Hannah Davinroy, 25, and Zoe Buonaiuto, 29, have enjoyed a winning streak across lotteries in four US states Indiana, Missouri, Washington and the District of Columbia.

Their scheme came to light after Montori cashed in 61 winning scratch-off lottery tickets for Indiana’s Hossier Lottery in a single day. 58 of those winning tickets were for $1,000, with another three bagging $10,000 each, bringing the total to $88,000.

The group’s activity bears the hallmarks of a longstanding strategy for improving the odds to beat scratch-off games. The approach relies on publicly available data on ticket sales and unclaimed prizes to determine if and when it is advantageous to jump in and buy up tickets, several lottery experts and statisticians told IndyStar.

The Hoosier Lottery, for example, updates its website daily with information about how many prizes have been claimed for each scratch-off game.

“I think a good analogy is that needle-in-the-haystack type of thing, where the more information you have, the more hay you’re likely to be able to remove, to where your chances of finding the needle are much, much better,” said Jeffrey C. Miecznikowski, a professor in the Department of Biostatistics at SUNY University in Buffalo, N.Y. “I think that’s most likely what’s going on here.”

But pulling such a plan off on a large scale, he said, takes a gambler’s nerve and a fat bankroll.

