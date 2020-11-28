Sunday World Journalists Receive ‘Imminent’ Threats from Paramilitary Group

TWO JOURNALISTS working for the Sunday World in Northern Ireland have received ‘imminent threats’ from loyalist paramilitaries.

One of the journalists received a call from police in the middle of the night alerting them to a high-risk threat to their safety, while one of their colleagues was also notified of threats against them. Both threats came from the West Belfast Ulster Defense Association, a violent loyalist paramilitary group based in the Northern Irish capital.

Patrick Corrigan, of Amnesty International, said that journalists ‘investigating illegal paramilitary and criminal activity’ in Northern Ireland work under a ‘climate of fear’. The international human rights group has condemned this ‘despicable attempt to intimidate journalists’. Earlier in the week, a Belfast Telegraph journalist was also the subject of threats.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) commended the ‘fact that the journalists concerned have received the full support of their employer’, adding that the local police were working with the two individuals. Loyalist paramilitary groups have been active in Northern Ireland since the Troubles, and are heavily involved with terrorist and criminal activity across Ulster.

