Spain’s Malaga Reports a 25% Drop in Coronavirus Infections in a Week.

The welcome news of a decrease in cases has had the positive consequence of reducing the number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus in the region- the rate of infections are slowly decreasing in the province of Malaga. Specifically, there have been 26 per cent fewer cases in seven days, which represents a reduction of about 700 positives in the week of November 16 to 22 compared to that of November 9 to 15- meaning there has been a drop of just over 2,700 infections to about 2,000.

On Friday, November 27, there were 337 patients hospitalized, going back to November 17 the total was 409. Reducing hospital pressure is essential to avoid collapse both in the wards and in the intensive care units. In the ICUs of Malaga hospitals, 45 patients received care yesterday, a figure that represents 25 per cent less than on November 12 and 13, in which there were 60 people with coronavirus in the ICUs.

The total number of diagnosed in the community since the beginning of the pandemic reaches 227,532, while the fatalities stand at 3,927, and the total cured is 115,496, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Families

