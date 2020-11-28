Son Charged With Murder Of Hospital Worker Mother

METROPOLITAN Police have charged a man with murdering his hospital worker mother at their West London home on Wednesday.

Police were called to reports of an injured woman at Drew Gardens, Greenford, at 5 PM on Wednesday, November 25th. They arrived to find 62-year-old hospital worker Harsha Patel with ‘head injuries’. Officers worked alongside London Ambulance Service and a police helicopter at the scene. She was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

Her 31-year-old son, Shanil Patel, has appeared in Wimbledon Magistrates Court charged with her murder. One neighbour described the household as a ‘very nice quiet family’. It is understood the victim lived with her son and partner on the suburban street which is near Horsenden Hill park in the west of the British capital.

Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner of the Met called the incident ‘devastating’ and said his ‘thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time’. The police said that Ms Patel’s next of kin have been informed of the tragic news and that a full post mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

