Roquetas renews social inclusion programme

ROQUETAS town hall is once again supporting the Juntos somos capaces (Together we can) social inclusion programme.

Following a successful first edition, the town hall has renewed its work experience agreement with Asociacion Asperger Almeria and the Mapfre and Konecta foundations.

Juntos somos capaces promotes insertion into the labour market with training schemes, explained Roquetas’ Cultural and Sports Promotion councillor, Jose Juan Rodriguez.

“The town hall’s collaboration is going to be unconditional,” Rodriguez said.

“We are carrying out something very innovative regarding selection procedures linked to social disability.”

The councillor also urged the private sector to discover what these young people with “excellent professional levels” could offer.

