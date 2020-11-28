ROQUETAS is closer to getting its new harbourside fish market.

Carmen Crespo, who heads the Junta’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Sustainable Development together with Marifran Carazo from Public Works revealed the plans for redeveloping Roquetas port.

-- Advertisement --



This involves reorganising an area of more than 9,500 square metres to improve communications between the port and the town. It will also give more visibility to Santa Ana castle and the new multi-purpose building where the fish market will be located.

Eighty per cent of the €2.361 million cost will be covered by funds from the EU’s Regional Development Fund (Feder).

The project, which involves demolishing around 1,900 square metres of the original installation, will change the concept of what Roquetas port currently means to the town, Regional Ports Director Diego Anguis explained.

He stressed that the urban project would be “very respectful” towards port activities: “Nobody will be excluded,” he declared.

“Andalucia’s government believes in fishing and its many possibilities and at the same time is aware of the vulnerability of fishermen,” Carmen Crespo said.

The Junta has assigned almost €70 million – an increase of 28 per cent – to fisheries in its 2021 Budget, the biggest in recent years, she added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Roquetas port plans revealed.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.