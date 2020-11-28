Queensland Man Arrested For Plotting Terror Attack

QUEENSLAND man arrested for allegedly plotting to carry out a “violent” terror attack in the region

A 29-year-old Bundaberg resident was arrested on Friday, November 27 under suspicion of planning a “violent” terror attack in Queensland, Australia. According to police, the man was nabbed when electronic documents were found “indicating a desire to undertake acts of violent extremism.”

The Australian Federal Police and Queensland Police allege the man was planning to “undertake a terrorist act in the Bundaberg region and had sought firearms training.”

“Investigators became concerned about threats thee man allegedly made towards a member of the public and executed a search warrant at a property in Kepnock on November 3,” a joint statement said.

The alleged terrorist, who faces a life sentence if convicted, is expected to answer charges of preparing for a terror attack in the region at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday, November 28.

