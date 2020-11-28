PRINCE Harry and Meghan are ‘in a bit of trouble’ as they’re forced to stay quiet about Diana’s portrayal in The Crown



The Duke and Duchess have remained unusually tight-lipped during the furore that Netflix sensational drama The Crown has created, but there may well be a good – and unavoidable – reason for this. Harry and Meghan signed a lucrative deal with Netflix earlier this year, and sources close to the couple suggest that this might be the reason for their reticence.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking on talkRADIO, Mike Graham commented: “Meghan and Harry are in a bit of trouble with this over the fact Harry has said nothing about the way in which his mother and father have been portrayed in this series.”

In a recent episode, the controversial series looked at the relationship between Princess Di and Prince Charles.

Journalist Olivia Utley replied: “He has got himself into some hot water.

“He has got this deal with Netflix so he can’t really say anything.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Prince Harry and Meghan ‘in a bit of trouble’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.