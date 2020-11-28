THIEVES have stolen precious jewels, ornaments, and cash during an early morning break-in at a Seville church.

-- Advertisement --



Police are investigating a potential alarm fault that allowed thieves to break down the door of ‘La Hermandad de la Sed’ church in the city’s Nervion district. Although the large robbery occurred in the early hours of Friday morning, the 27th of November, the break-in wasn’t reported until a cleaner discovered the scene at midday.

Thieves reportedly took all the church’s jewellery, including ‘the golden pomegranate of San Juan’ and the ‘medal of the city’. A safe burst open when the thieves threw it out of a window, allowing them to grab large sums of cash including money from the Christmas lottery. Investigators are currently working with the church’s governing body to establish the scale and value of the theft.

The robbery and subsequent police presence have reportedly led to an atmosphere of commotion in Nervion, a largely residential neighbourhood just southeast of Seville’s city centre.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Precious Jewels and Cash Stolen from Seville Church”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.