PORTUGUESE Police Find 12 Million Euros Stash Of Cash In Lisbon Raid, their biggest ever amount seized



An undercover police raid in Lisbon this week, resulted in the discovery of the largest haul of money ever found by Portuguese cops, inside a parked van in a garage, following an operation that had been on the go for many months, a combined effort involving the drug squads of Holland, Belgium, Spain, and Brazil, with 45 arrests, and the confiscation of luxury properties.

The raid was carried out in the hope of netting international fugitive, 62-year-old Sérgio Carvalho, supposedly a native of Surinam, alias Paul Wouter, a former Brazil military police major, nicknamed “the major”, who is the mastermind behind a huge haul of cocaine that was seized of the Galician coast of Spain in 2017, for which there was a 13-year prison sentence handed down by Spanish police, who claim his criminal activities stretch back to 1997, while apparently still in the Brazilian police force.

Carvalho/Wouters had reportedly been “living like a king” in the luxury Spanish resort of Marbella, and recently, stories had been circulating that he had died from coronavirus and been cremated, a claim with the authorities are not buying, as there has been no official confirmation of his death.

Luís Neves, chief of PJ police said the haul was “just a small part of the money made from trafficking”, and that he is known to be a regular visitor to Lisbon, where his two luxury apartments, worth around €2.5 million, have been confiscated, inside which police found “various bank accounts and documentation, which will allow police to advance even further”, with the running total so far recovered in past raids against Carvalho reading as 163 properties, 70 cars, 37 planes, and various stashes of cash in Belgium and Brazil.

