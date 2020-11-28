Number of Covid patients hospitalised in Japan soars 32% in a week

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Number of Covid patients hospitalised in Japan soars 30% in a week

The number of Covid patients hospitalised in Japan has soared by 32 per cent in a week.

Hospitals across the country are coming under increased strain with the health ministry confirming there are 7,826 inpatients with cornavirus symptoms – a third higher than a week earlier.

-- Advertisement --

An occupancy rate of 25 per cent or more is one of the criteria for a Stage 3 alert, the second-highest level on the four-tier alert system set by the government’s advisory panel.

As of today (Saturday, November 28), occupancy rates for hospital beds in Hyogo, for example, stands at 68 per cent.


Daily Covid infections in Japan reached a record high with more than 2,600 new infections.

In Tokyo, daily cases have passed 500 recently, sparking fears of a ‘third wave’ of infections.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Number of Covid patients hospitalised in Japan soars 30% in a week”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleDogs turn Covid detectives at Torrecardenas hospital
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here