Number of Covid patients hospitalised in Japan soars 32% in a week

The number of Covid patients hospitalised in Japan has soared by 32 per cent in a week.

Hospitals across the country are coming under increased strain with the health ministry confirming there are 7,826 inpatients with cornavirus symptoms – a third higher than a week earlier.

An occupancy rate of 25 per cent or more is one of the criteria for a Stage 3 alert, the second-highest level on the four-tier alert system set by the government’s advisory panel.

As of today (Saturday, November 28), occupancy rates for hospital beds in Hyogo, for example, stands at 68 per cent.

Daily Covid infections in Japan reached a record high with more than 2,600 new infections.

In Tokyo, daily cases have passed 500 recently, sparking fears of a ‘third wave’ of infections.

