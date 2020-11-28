Nothing dodgy about Moroccan imports

CARMEN CRESPO, who heads the Junta’s Agriculture department, countered claims that Morrocan produce was being massively relabelled as Almeria-grown.

“Only 4.9 per cent of Morocco’s fruit and vegetables remain in Almeria and Granada. More than 50 per cent goes to France,” maintained Crespo. Despite her insistence that there were no irregularities, she revealed that she asked the central government to control the amount of fruit and vegetables reaching Spain from the North African country.

“We have asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to provide details of Morocco’s quotas,” Crespo told a Canal Sur Television interviewer.

“If they have exceeded their tariff-free exports the government will be obliged to lodge a complaint with the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF),” she said.

Plummeting prices affecting the fruit and vegetable sectors in Almeria and Granada had created a dramatic situation, admitted Crespo who insisted on the need to review the EU’s agreements with third-party countries to protect European produce.

“Morocco, for instance, is allowed to export 250,000 tons of tariff-free tomatoes and it is essential to ensure that this is complied with,” the Junta’s Agriculture chief declared.

