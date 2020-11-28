MUM Faked Cancer Diagnosis to Raise £20,000 for Treatment in Holland.

-- Advertisement --



A mum-of-three wired herself up with fake machinery in a bid to trick people into believing she had terminal cancer. Leanne Towers, 37, managed to convince her children’s school and charity workers she had leukaemia and urgently needed to raise £20,000 for experimental treatment in Holland.

Towers pushed a tube up her nose and strapped a fake machine to her chest when school workers visited her at home, a court heard. The ‘rudimentary disguise’ was compared to a ‘Halloween costume’ – but staff were ‘very shocked by her appearance’, Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court heard.

But her “complex web of deceit” was exposed when a relative contacted her GP, Manchester Crown Court heard. Towers had raised just over £100 and donated £70 to charity, the court was told.

Handing Towers a suspended sentence for fraud, a judge said she had been “seeking attention” rather than being driven by financial greed. Towers’s scam started last summer when she told her children’s headteacher at Ladybridge Primary School that she had leukaemia.

The judge said: ‘It was a wicked lie because of the effect on others but not only that – as you well know there are many people in this country suffering from terminal illnesses. You dishonour them and you degrade their suffering with your falsehoods. It became a complex web of deceit which all too easily rolled off your tongue.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “MUM Faked Cancer Diagnosis to Raise £20,000 for ‘Treatment’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.