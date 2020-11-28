Mojacar Red Cross makes Christmas appeal

AS Christmas approaches, the Red Cross in Mojacar has asked for the public’s support over the holidays.

At a recent meeting with Mojacar’s mayor, Rosmari Cano, Red Cross representatives gave a rundown of their work during the Covid-19 pandemic and their current situation.

The Red Cross members thanked the town hall for their ongoing collaboration agreement and its €10,000 contribution that has helped them carry out their work.

So, too, did donations from two large supermarkets and support from many local establishments and groups.

With the holidays now so near, the Red Cross detailed their plans for Christmas and their needs over the coming months, although owing to Covid health and safety restrictions, the Red Cross is still planning its traditional food donation campaign.

Concepcion Rivero Puche, president of the Red Cross Mojacar branch, asked for help from the town’s residents, shops and businesses so that the organisation’s volunteers may continue helping the vulnerable.

During the health crisis the Red Cross has become a lifeline for many Mojacar families whose finances have been greatly affected, Rivero Puche explained.

Following assessments by Mojacar’s Social Services, the Red Cross helped 62 families with cash cards for essential goods and another 18 with supermarket vouchers.

The need for help has doubled during the pandemic but the Junta’s cash cards ended in October, as well as the supermarket vouchers.

Coupled with the extended restrictions and the limitations placed on businesses, the Red Cross needs everybody’s help more than ever before, the Mojacar branch’s president said.

