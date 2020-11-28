A MAN, 20, was acquitted of charges of abusing his 13-year-old girlfriend because his mental age is that of a much younger person.

-- Advertisement --



A court in Pontevedra heard how the two initiated a relationship in 2017 while the girl was living at a centre for minors in Vigo. They then began living together at his mother’s home. During that time, they had consensual sex and the girl got pregnant.

The court has ruled that he did not commit sexual abuse, despite the age gap, because he has an intellectual disability which means his mental age is inferior to his real age and he has a level of maturity similar to the girl’s.

Their relationship was totally consensual and the girl did not fear him in any way.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man acquitted of abusing girlfriend because of his mental age”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.