Malaga requests €6million to reform residential area

MALAGA City Council requests €6million to reform residential area

Malaga City Council has confirmed that it will request €6million from the Junta de Andalucía to reform the Carranque neighbourhood whose buildings have fallen into disrepair. According to Councilor for Housing Francisco Pomares, the funds would cover improvement works to 21 single-family homes and 26-multi-family homes, with a total of 217 units getting a make-over.

According to the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA) published on November 27, a total of €38.6million has been made available for the reformation of homes in low socioeconomic areas; these funds could see structural improvements to 2,500 homes. All municipalities have three months to present their proposals for consideration.

“Now id the time for municipalities to present their delimitation areas and their proposals and, from there, these families will be able to take advantage of these grants that will help transform neighbourhoods that have demanded comprehensive actions of this nature for years,” said Councilor Marifran Carazo.

