Macael takes an ambitious step

ALL parties on Macael council voted in favour of obtaining UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage status for local marble quarrying.

The first step involves requesting that the Junta asks the central government’s Ministry of Culture to put Macael forward as a candidate.

This was an important and ambitious step, as few municipalities or occupations have obtained this status, Macael mayor Raul Martinez pointed out.

“Macael has enormous potential for achieving this goal. It would give great visibility and recognition to the work of our forebears and the work carried out today,” Martinez said.

“It will give relevance to the quarrying that has made us what we are.”

