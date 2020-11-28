Irish TV Host Drops F-Bomb on Kids Christmas Show

IRELAND’s top TV host, Ryan Tubridy, sent social media into overdrive last night when he dropped an accidental f-bomb on a long-running kids Christmas show.

The Late Late Toy Show, an annual special edition of RTE’s flagship talk show, features children from across Ireland performing and reviewing the year’s biggest toys and games. It’s watched by an estimated 100 thousand young people in Ireland each year and has become a beloved if cheesy institution to many.

This year producers were forced to adapt to Covid restrictions by creating a larger stage to ensure social distancing between the child guests and their host, Ryan Tubridy. One of RTE’s best-known personalities, Tubridy has hosted the ‘Toy Show’ each year since 2009 but it is last night’s edition that’s certain to remain in viewers’ memories…

While opening a large bottle of Fanta during a segment, the soft drink fizzed open and sprayed him, provoking an ‘ah f***s sake’ followed by a splitting silence. One of his child guests begins laughing out of shock and glee, while all Tubridy can do is a half wry half-scared stare into the lens of the camera.

Fortunately, most of his Irish audience took to Twitter to laugh about the incident, with no signs of any backlash. It seems many think the hosts’ accidental outburst is a fitting end to a bizarre year.

