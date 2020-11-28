IRAN Vows To Avenge Scientist’s Assassination.
Iran has vowed to avenge the killing of its most senior nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated near Tehran on Friday- he died in hospital after an attack in Absard, in Damavand county. Military advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Hossein Dehghan, vowed to “strike” the perpetrators like thunder.
The assassination threatens to escalate tensions between Iran and the US and its close ally Israel, with some warning of the risk of a major conflict in the Middle East. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, 59, was “seriously wounded” when assailants targeted his car before being engaged in a gunfight with his bodyguards, the defence ministry said.
Western intelligence agencies believe Fakhrizadeh was behind a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme although Iran insists its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes. The country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, called on the international community to “condemn this act of state terror”.
“Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today,” he said in a tweet. Iran’s UN ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said the killing was a clear violation of international law, designed to wreak havoc in the region. Mr Zarif blamed Israel for the attack saying it had “serious indications of Israeli role”.
Fakhrizadeh’s name was specifically mentioned in Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s presentation about Iran’s nuclear programme in April 2018.
