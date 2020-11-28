IRAN Vows To Avenge Scientist’s Assassination.

Iran has vowed to avenge the killing of its most senior nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated near Tehran on Friday- he died in hospital after an attack in Absard, in Damavand county. Military advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Hossein Dehghan, vowed to “strike” the perpetrators like thunder.

The assassination threatens to escalate tensions between Iran and the US and its close ally Israel, with some warning of the risk of a major conflict in the Middle East. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, 59, was “seriously wounded” when assailants targeted his car before being engaged in a gunfight with his bodyguards, the defence ministry said.