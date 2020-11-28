Hunt for suspect who sexually assaulted three women.

POLICE have released a CCTV image of a suspect they want to speak to in connection with three sexual assaults in East Acton.

A man approached three separate women and made sexual remarks before touching them inappropriately on Old Oak Common between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Sunday, November 22.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or with any information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 quoting reference CAD6338/22Nov.

