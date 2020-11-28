Hunt for suspect who sexually assaulted three women

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Hunt for suspect who sexually assaulted three women
CREDIT: Twitter

Hunt for suspect who sexually assaulted three women.

POLICE have released a CCTV image of a suspect they want to speak to in connection with three sexual assaults in East Acton.

-- Advertisement --

A man approached three separate women and made sexual remarks before touching them inappropriately on Old Oak Common between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Sunday, November 22.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or with any information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 quoting reference CAD6338/22Nov.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hunt for suspect who sexually assaulted three women”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleThree men convicted of terrorism offences
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here