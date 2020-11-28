Hairdresser Who Was Fined Thousands During Lockdown Finally Gets Shut Down.

A Hairdresser who stayed open during lockdown citing Magna Carta has finally been shut down by the local council. Sinead Quinn – the owner of Quinn Blakey Hairdressing in Oakenshaw – was issued with several fines amounting to thousands of pounds by Kirklees Council after repeatedly being found open and trading as normal.

The ‘rogue hairdresser’ who built up nearly £30,000 in fines after refusing to abide by coronavirus laws has been forced to close by police and summoned to court. Hair salons are among businesses forced to close under national Covid-19 lockdown restrictions which came into effect on 5 November. She has quoted the Magna Carta, a royal charter of rights from the year 1215, as justification for remaining open. Ms Quinn is by no means the first to claim a legal immunity derived from the royal charter – with others including a bookshop in Nottingham and a gym in London.

Kirklees Council has now issued a closure notice and applied for a court order to forcibly shut the premises, which has repeatedly opened during the second national lockdown. A spokeswoman said the owner had been issued with a £1,000 fine on November 9, a £2,000 fine on November 12, a £4,000 fine on November 21, and two £10,000 fines on November 23 and 24.