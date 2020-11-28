Gunman Opens Fire at California Mall on Black Friday

BLACK Friday shoppers were evacuated from a California mall when a gunman killed one person and left another with ‘life-threatening’ injuries.

Shots were fired at around 6 PM on the year’s busiest shopping day at the Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento, California. One individual was found dead by police who evacuated the crowds of shoppers, while another person was found with severe gunshot wounds near a bank just outside the mall. Police are still working to hunt down to shooter, who fled the scene.

‘We can confirm at this point that this does appear to be an isolated incident and not the result of an active shooter’ said a police spokesman, adding that detectives are currently analysing the mall’s ‘pretty robust surveillance footage’. Sacramento’s mayor, Darrel Steinberg, tweeted that he is ‘deeply concerned by the increase in gun violence’ in California’s state capital, which is roughly 140km northeast of San Francisco.

The mayor continued that he has ‘supported increasing our efforts to reach young people at risk’ to deliver the message that ‘a gun is never the answer.’

