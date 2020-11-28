THE Guardia Civil Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) in Ciudad Real is investigating a man charged with animal abuse after 11 greyhounds, some of them puppies, and two ferrets were found in awful conditions.

-- Advertisement --



The Guardia Civil report that it was almost impossible to enter the house because of the bad smell.

All of the animals were permanently kept inside, got no exercise and had no clean water or proper food.

The investigation began after a search warrant was issued for a property in Moral de Calatrava, in order to check if the animals kept there were in good condition.

The officers were accompanied by Social Services officers, an architect, a vet and Local Police, and found the greyhounds, some of which had no microchips or vaccinations, living in very poor hygiene conditions.

The owner of the animals is now under investigation for animal abuse.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Greyhounds found in awful conditions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.