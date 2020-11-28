Forty-one Fatalities in Deadly Bus Crash in Brazil

FORTY-one fatalities have been confirmed after a deadly bus crash in Brazil’s Sao Paulo

Officials have reported that the total death toll has risen to 41 after a bus carrying textile workers collided with a truck in the Brazil’s Sao Paulo on Wednesday, November 25.

A police spokesman said that emergency services were working on helping trapped passengers escape from the bus in the municipality of Taguai, 350 kilometers from San Pao. Police said in a statement that they expected the death toll to rise further.

Police said 37 people were killed at the scene. Four more died of their injuries in hospital. The driver of the truck is understood to have been one of the victims.

“There is no clear indication about what caused the accident, and it is being investigated,” Sao Paulo Gov. Joao Doria said in a press conference. He said all the resources of his government would be used to help the victims and their families.

