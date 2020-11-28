First winter snow covers Sierra de Los Filabres

THE storms that hit Almeria in late November brought snow to high ground for the first time this winter.

The Calar Alto observatory and other parts of Sierra de los Filabres turned white overnight and temperatures dropped to well below freezing.

The morning after the snowfall dawned with heavy mist that covered much of the Sierra which, together with the snow, made travel complicated until Junta de Andalucia snowploughs cleared the roads linking Calar Alto with Gergal, Bacares and Seron.

