Family doctor about to retire dies of Covid in Sevilla

A family doctor who was about to retire has died of coronavirus in Sevilla.

Pedro Fernández Casado, 66, was diagnosed several weeks ago and spent 20 days in ICU at Virgen del Rocío Hospital before his health deteriorated and he died on Friday, November 27.

The Medical Union of Sevilla said in a statement: “He contracted the virus in the days when he was considering his retirement”.

Earlier this month, Sevillian health worker Gabriel Castillo, died from coronavirus.

There have now now four deaths from Covid-19 of health workers in Sevilla since the start of the pandemic.

