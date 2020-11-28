Extra day for unwieldy rubbish in Huercal-Overa

HUERCAL-OVERA residents have an additional day for putting out large unwanted household items for collection.

These will now be picked up on the 1, 11 and 26 of every month and householders should leave them beforehand beside communal rubbish containers at night on the last day of the month or on the 10 or 25.

Huercal’s mayor Domingo Fernandez and Services councillor David Siles thanked the Almanzora-Levante-Los Velez Consortium for agreeing to increase coverage and for acting so rapidly.

