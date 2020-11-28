Ex On The Beach Star James Moore Charged With Possessing Indecent Images Of Children

EX ON THE BEACH Star James Moore Charged With Possessing Indecent Images Of Child and Animal Porn.

Ex on The Beach star James Moore has been charged with possessing indecent images of a child. Moore, 29, from Blackpool, Lancs, is accused of a string of drug and sex offences, including possessing extreme animal porn.

The reality TV star is also charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis and is set to appear at Preston Crown Court in January. Moore appeared on the fourth series of MTV’s Ex On The Beach in 2016. The joiner appeared in all eight episodes of the series, filmed in Portugal, alongside ex-girlfriends Olivia Walsh and Kristina Metcalf.

Moore Faces a List of Charges

Moore is accused of possessing 83 indecent images of a child, including 28 in the most serious category A. He is also charged with distributing indecent images of a child and disclosing a private sexual photograph.

The 29-year-old is further charged with possession of extreme pornographic images, including humans performing sex acts on animals including dogs, pigs and fish. He is also alleged to have been found in possession of cocaine and cannabis.

Moore appeared before Blackpool magistrates on Tuesday where he did not enter any plea and was granted bail until his next court date.

