EVANDER Holyfield Wants Mike Tyson Rematch for $25million



Evander Holyfield, the 58-year-old, former World Heavyweight Champion boxer, has reportedly claimed he wants to fight 54-year-old Mike Tyson, for the third time, telling the “I Am Athlete” podcast, “I wouldn’t get into the ring for less than $25million”, even though his last professional fight was in 2011.

Rumours of a third match-up have abounded for more than a decade, but neither fighter apparently made the first move.

Tyson is facing Roy Jones Jr, today, Saturday, November 28, in a pay-per-view exhibition match, with “Iron Mike” is reputedly earning $10million, and Holyfield is clearly not one to miss this golden opportunity to cash in on such a high-stakes event as a rematch between himself and Tyson, knowing the interest such a fight would generate, even with both men now way past their best in the ring.

The two foes fought in the 1990s, with Holyfield knocking Tyson out in the first bout, by a TKO in the eleventh round, and then, the second fight has gone down in boxing history, after Tyson bit a piece of Holyfield’s ear off, and was disqualified.

Holyfield has said it is down to Tyson to make the call, and he will be ready any time, telling Brandon Marshall, “If they called me to fight in two days I’d be there to fight in two days”.

