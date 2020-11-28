TORRECARDENAS hospital is collaborating with a project that uses sniffer dogs to detect Covid-19.

The dogs belonging to security firm OPCON’s canine unit would ordinarily detect explosives but two of them, Dolce and Angus, were recently videoed correctly locating a Covid-19 sample 18 times out of 18.

-- Advertisement --



Carlos Aranguez, a lawyer and Penal Law lecturer, is co-director of the pioneering project that involves doctors from Torrecardenas hospital’s Pneumology, Internal Medicine and Intensive Care departments.

Aranguez explained to the provincial daily La Voz de Almeria that training and trials have been taking place for more than three weeks and the results are due to be announced on December 18 when they and four other OPCON sniffer dogs will give a public exhibition of their newly-learnt skills.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dogs turn Covid detectives at Torrecardenas hospital.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.