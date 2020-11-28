Decorate and win in Cuevas del Almanzora

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA residents have been asked to decorate their balconies and house fronts this Christmas.

There will be three prizes of €300, €200 and €100 for the most striking, announced Cuevas’ Festivities councillor Isabel Maria Haro.

“Our celebrations are conditioned by the pandemic and will be very different this year, but no less special,” Haro declared.

Cuevas del Almanzora residents should send their photos to the festejos@cuevasdelalmanzora.es email address between December 13 and December 21.

These will be published in Facebook on December 22 and the winning photos, chosen by jury on December 30, will be announced on December 31.

