CREEPY Witchcraft Den Found Whilst Renovating A 16th Century House in Denbigh, North Wales

An old 16th-century Grade 2 listed farmhouse, in Plas Uchaf, Denbigh, North Wales, has thrown up a spine-chilling discovery of a collection of witchcraft type artefacts, hidden in a small den under a staircase, by a couple, Bleddyn and Kerrie Jackson, who were renovating the property that had been in their family for generations.

Among the spooky items found by Bleddyn, wrapped up in a bundle, were bottles filled with poison and perfumes, odd shoes, a horse skull, a half-eaten hat, and rusted gun barrels, all well-known ancient rituals designed to frighten off demons and witches, along with a painting of an old woman called “Vicky”

Kerry told the story, “Bleddyn was working in the room next door when he saw something through a hole he’d made in the wall. It was very eerie to peer into the darkness and make out all the objects inside, and, initially, we could only see a couple of shoes through the rubble, but, as we kept pulling them out, more and more were found, until, eventually, we’d lined up eight odd shoes – all for the left foot and ranging from heavy men’s work boots to toddler shoes, along with the remnants of a horse’s skull, a wool hat and parts of a gun barrel”.

She continued, “The shoes were in a remarkably good state, you could even still make out the imprint of their owners’ feet. There’s an old superstition that says witches would enter homes between places such as staircases, or at twilight or the chiming of midnight. People believed that by leaving out items, such as shoes, witches or demons would be attracted to the scent left by the wearer and, once they entered the shoe or boot, they were unable to reverse back out and were therefore trapped”.

Kerry says the witchcraft items don’t scare her, and they have carefully placed them back, to “protect” the house for another hundred years or so.

