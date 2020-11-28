COVID outbreak a Benirredrà nursing home in the Valencian Community

The Department of Health is planning to intervene in a nursing home in Benirredrà, near Gandia in the Valencian Community after the number of positive cases has multiplied by none in just two weeks. There are a total of 94 infections at the facility and six deaths, the most recent reported on Friday, November 27.

-- Advertisement --



The Valencia nursing had recorded just 11 cases of coronavirus on November 5; now that number stands at 94, with 74 residents and 19 staff infected.

Members of the opposition have criticised the Department of Health for not intervening in the Benirredrà facility sooner, but sources have confirmed that the Department will try to take control of the situation, possibly over the weekend.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid Outbreak in Benirredrà in Valencian Community”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.