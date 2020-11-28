Corrie Writers Predicted Coronavirus Pandemic

CORRIE writers claim they predicted the coronavirus pandemic last year, but ditched the storyline as it was deemed far-fetched

Coronation Street’s executive producer Iain MacLeod has revealed that, in an eerie coincidence, writers for the show developed a storyline that involved Tyrone’s pigeons spreading a contagious virus last year. However, Corrie bosses decided to ditch the plot as they believed it was “too far-fetched.”

Speaking with the Mirror, MacLeod said: He said: “You say that nobody could have written this but a year ago when we were talking about what we could do for the 60th anniversary two of my writers pitched a story for a global pandemic, would you believe.

“It originated in Tyrone’s pigeon loft – he’s taking care of racing pigeons in homage to Jack and it became some sort of bird flu and spread around the street.

“And the consensus around the writing ring was, ‘No, it’s just too far-fetched, no one’s going to buy that.’ And then fast forward to now and it all looks horribly prescient.”

