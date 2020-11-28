Coronavirus Restrictions in the UK ‘Likely to Carry on Until Easter’.

Boris Johnson has said it will likely be necessary ‘to keep strict Covid-19 tier system until at least Easter’ in order to save the NHS from buckling under the stress of the pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will extend the tier system to April 5, according to a government source- it is hoped the proposed extension will be able to prevent the NHS from overflowing.

Next month England will enter a three-tier system to replace the current lockdown. The government source said: “Boris will not countenance hospitals overflowing as they did in Italy. Nor can we get to the stage where we have to cancel operations and treatments. In all likelihood, the tiers have to stay.”

Seeing how Covid testing is going on in Porton Down, Wiltshire, he said: “I know it is frustrating for people when they are in a high-tier area when there is very little incidence in their village or their area. There really is the prospect of areas being able to move down the tiering scale.”

The government source added that “as a vaccine is rolled out and testing is ramped up, more and more areas will come down in their tiers”- new data shows the key “R” rate has dropped below 1 for the first time since August.

