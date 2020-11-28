Children are low transmitters of Covid and less than 10% spread it to relatives, says study

Children are low transmitters of Covid and less than 10 per cent spread it to relatives, according to researchers.

A new study by Vall d’Hebron Hospital claims children are not high transmitters of coronavirus, and only eight per cent pass it on to members of their families.

Of the 1,081 minors under the age of 18 with confirmed Covid studied between July 1 and October 31, 86 were found to have transmitted the coronavirus within their family nucleus.

Around 100 primary care pediatricians helped conduct the research.

“The prospective study reaffirms that children are less transmitters of SARS-CoV-2 than adults in the home environment, as already pointed out in the first part, of a retrospective nature, carried out with children diagnosed from March 1 to May 31, in full confinement,” said Dr Pere Soler, head of the Infectious Pathology and Immunodeficiency Unit of Pediatrics.

“Now we can see that the free movement of children and their return to school has not meant a greater transmission of SARS-CoV-2 by them.”

