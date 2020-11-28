CHELSEA Enter The Chase For Bayern Munich Star David Alaba as he hints at leaving the German champions

Chelsea are poised to enter the race to sign the immensely experienced David Alaba from Budesliga champions, Bayern Munich. The versatile 28-year-old Alaba, who can play at full back, or in central defence, will be available on a free transfer, after spending ten years in Germany, with his agent Pini Zahavi, due to commence talks in January with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, but it is thought there will be stiff competition from PSG for his signature.

It is likely that Liverpool and Manchester City will also be interested, and Bayern coach, Hansi Flick, has already expressed concern that he will surely lose another of his prized superstars, following on from the departure to Liverpool of Thiago Alcantara last season.

Chelsea coach, Frank Lampard, persuaded the club to invest £200,000million on a batch of new players this season, with the arrival of Timo Werner, Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, and Ben Chilwell, along with veteran defender Thiago Silva, as Chelsea find themselves topping the Premiership table right now.

