CHEERIO To The Kitchen Thanks To A Puppy Starting A £1000 Blaze after Jumping up on the Cooker to get his Snack



Oscar, a 6-month-old Spaniel-cross puppy, in a catalogue of disaster, jumped up on the cooker in his home in Braintree, Essex, trying to reach some food, hit a knob by accident with his paw, knocking a packet of Cheerios onto the hot hob, and burned the kitchen out, causing £1000 worth of damage.

His owner, 29-year-old Michelle Noack, came home to find her kitchen ablaze, managing to use kitchen utensils to pick the flaming pieces up, throwing them outside, and watering it down with a garden hose to extinguish the fire.

A fire brigade spokesman confirmed their investigation showed that Oscar had definitely caused the fire by jumping up onto the cooker to get his snack, meaning Michelle and her family having to leave the house while the kitchen was renovated, she commented about the dog’s escapade, “Oscar could’ve blown the whole place up. I’d just got his balls cut off, and I swear that was his revenge! I’ll always love him but I’ll never turn my back on him again.”

